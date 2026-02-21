Bollinger Bands Show Expanding Risk for XRP Below $1.45

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP enters the weekend quoted below $1.45, and the weekly Bollinger Bands are beginning to open up while the price leans against the lower boundary at $1.32, as visible on the TradingView chart. That combination does not guarantee a breakdown, but it does show pressure building at a critical level. Considering that it is a weekly time frame, this kind of structure rarely resolves with a minor move.

XRP’s bearish grip: Why the 20-week MA remains "unclimbable wall"

The bigger issue is context as the 20-week average, which forms the center of the Bollinger Bands, is sitting near $2 and still pointing lower. Since XRP topped above $3 in late 2025, every rally has failed beneath that line.

That is what keeps the generally "bearish" structure in play: lower highs, lower closes and no sustained reclamation of trend support at the 20-week MA.

XRP/USD with Bollinger Bands by TradingView

The current setup is even more uncomfortable because of how the price is behaving at the lower band. Instead of bouncing aggressively after tagging it, the XRP price is printing smaller weekly candles close to the floor around $1.30. That suggests sellers are not exhausted, but the supply is still meeting demand at each attempt to stabilize.

Historically, when XRP has “walked” the lower band on a weekly chart, the next decisive move has not been small. Either buyers step in with conviction and force a reclaim of the midband, or the market extends lower before any real base forms.

This is where the $1.274 price point, 10% below, comes to light, as it is where the lower Bollinger Band on a daily chart is stretching at the time of writing.