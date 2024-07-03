Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BNB, ADA and SOL Price Prediction for July 3

    
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect upward move of top altcoins?
    Wed, 3/07/2024 - 15:08
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of the coins keep going down, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 3.31% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the support level of $551.2. 

    If the bar closes near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to the $530-$540 area.

    BNB is trading at $559.3 at press time.

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) has followed the drop of BNB, going down by 0.90%.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of ADA has made a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.4210. If the bar closes far from it, bears may again seize the initiative, which can lead to a decline to the $0.39-$0.40 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.4091 at press time.

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 3.42%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of SOL has absorbed yesterday's rise. If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see an ongoing correction to the $120-$130 zone.

    SOL is trading at $142.71 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

