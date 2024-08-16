    Original U.Today article

    BNB, ADA and SOL Prediction for August 16

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which coins have energy to rise shortly?
    Fri, 16/08/2024 - 15:43
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are keeping the pressure on, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 4% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is coming back to the vital level of $0.3165. If it breaks out, the power might be enough for a test of the $0.30 range soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.3247 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a loser than ADA, falling by 2.57%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the price of BNB is in the middle of the narrow channel, gaining energy for a further move.

    As none of the sides is dominating at the moment, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $510-$530 is the more likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $517 at press time.

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is not an exception to the rule, declining by 4.42%.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of SOL is testing yesterday's low of $137.78. If buyers cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a drop to the $130 mark.

    SOL is trading at $138.68 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

