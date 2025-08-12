Advertisement
    BlockDAG Reaches Number of Sold Miners Milestone

    By Guest Author
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 16:00
    BlockDAG hits another milestone on their way to release
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    In crypto, most networks launch with a token, a whitepaper, and a promise. The miners, stakers, and real infrastructure often come later, if at all. BlockDAG is taking a different path. While still in presale, the hybrid Layer-1 project has already sold over thousands of mining units worldwide. It’s a rare move in blockchain, and one that says a lot about the project’s priorities: build the backbone first, then light it up with a mainnet launch. 

    For a network blending the scalability of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology with the proven security of Proof-of-Work (PoW), miners are essential. By distributing hardware early, BDAG is ensuring that the moment its first block is mined, there’s already a global army of participants securing the network. It’s a kind of “preloaded decentralization” that stands in sharp contrast to the closed, insider-heavy launches that have plagued parts of the crypto world.

    Stats That Tell a Bigger Story

    Meanwhile, the X1 mobile mining app has brought in lots of users, many of whom may later transition into hardware mining or other ecosystem roles. This layered approach to mining participation, mobile for accessibility, hardware for scale, creates a broad base of contributors before the network even exists on-chain.

    Selling miners pre-launch isn’t without its risks. In many projects, early buyers are betting on both the hardware’s performance and the long-term viability of the token it’s designed to mine. But BDAG seems to be stacking the odds in its favor with several key choices. 

    First, the X-Series miners are designed for efficiency, delivering high hash rates while keeping power consumption low. Second, the network’s PoW-DAG architecture means miners will be securing not just a blockchain, but a high-throughput, parallel-processing network, potentially increasing the value of each mined coin as usage grows.

    BlockDAG’s Presale Story

    Most presales revolve entirely around token sales. BDAG’s approach, selling both the token and the tools to earn it, has created a hybrid model of funding and infrastructure building. This gives investors and users multiple ways to participate, whether through direct purchase, mobile mining, or hardware mining. It also means that when BDAG’s token lists, the network won’t be a ghost chain waiting for activity; it will already be alive with miners and transactions.

    By seeding the network with hardware and pairing it with mass-market mobile mining, BDAG is creating a two-tiered mining ecosystem that’s accessible yet powerful. For a project that’s already attracted active miners, this strategy could be the reason it enters the Layer-1 space not as a newcomer fighting for relevance, but as a network that feels like it’s been here all along.

