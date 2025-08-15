BlockDAG Hits Miners Distribution Milestone Before Launch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

BlockDAG (BDAG) the project has already sold many mining devices before its network even goes live, setting the stage for one of the most decentralized hashrates of any new blockchain.

BlockDAG is building a functioning network before launch.

BlockDAG Mining Ecosystem

BlockDAG’s mining architecture combines Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) scalability with Proof-of-Work (PoW) security. DAG ensures high transaction throughput, while PoW adds the battle-tested security model used by Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, however, BlockDAG mining is accessible across multiple tiers of hardware, from smartphones to high-powered ASIC rigs.

1. X1 Mobile Miner – Mining for Everyone

The X1 mobile app turns any smartphone into a miner, distributing up to 20 BDAG per day without draining battery or requiring heavy computation. This approach has already attracted over 2.5 million users worldwide, making it one of the largest grassroots mining communities in crypto.

Advertisement

2. X10 Miner – Entry-Level Hardware

The X10 is a plug-and-play miner designed for beginners. With low power consumption and a modest hashrate, it allows casual participants to mine BDAG at home without the noise, heat, or electricity costs associated with traditional rigs.

3. X30 Miner – Mid-Tier Performance

The X30 offers a significant step up in hashing power while maintaining efficiency. It’s aimed at semi-professional miners who want a balance between output and energy use, making it ideal for small mining farms or serious home setups.

4. X100 Miner – Industrial-Grade Power

At the top end is the X100, BlockDAG’s flagship ASIC miner. Capable of delivering massive hashrates at competitive energy efficiency, it’s designed for industrial-scale operations looking to secure significant portions of the network’s PoW capacity.

The Technology Behind the Mining

BlockDAG’s DAG–PoW hybrid architecture solves a common trade-off in blockchain design. DAG structures allow multiple blocks to be confirmed simultaneously, massively increasing throughput, while PoW ensures each block is secured by computational effort, preventing Sybil attacks.

This combination enables:

High TPS (Transactions Per Second) – Thousands of transactions per second compared to Bitcoin’s 7–10.

Low Latency – Transactions confirm quickly due to DAG parallelism.

Energy Efficiency – Mining difficulty is optimized for hardware diversity, from smartphones to ASICs.

EVM Compatibility – Ethereum-based apps and smart contracts can migrate easily, reducing onboarding time for developers.

Final Take

BlockDAG’s miners are a foundation for network security, decentralization, and long-term participation. Combined with a ready-to-launch dApp ecosystem, the project offers a prepared Layer-1 debut. The current presale phase represents an opportunity to enter a network before mainnet with infrastructure momentum on its side.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial