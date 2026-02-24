AdvertisementAdvert.
    BlackRock Buys Back $150 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 24/02/2026 - 12:48
    BlackRock has withdrawn $150 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum from Coinbase.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    BlackRock, the American asset management firm, has shifted from selling to buying Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Within the last 24 hours, an on-chain activity tracker, "The Data Nerd" spotted that the investment giant withdrew 2,086 BTC and 8,459 ETH from Coinbase. The value of the withdrawal was placed at $135 million and $15.8 million, respectively.

    Is BlackRock anticipating BTC, ETH price reversal?

    BlackRock’s withdrawal of BTC and ETH was lodged in its IBIT Bitcoin and ETHA Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) addresses. On-chain data from Arkham Intelligence reveals that BlackRock’s total holdings now stand at $53.5 billion. Most of the assets comprise Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    The move signals bullish momentum, considering that BlackRock had, in the first half of February, offloaded a lot of Bitcoin and Ethereum onto the market. On Feb. 6, BlackRock had dumped part of its Bitcoin and Ethereum stash worth $292 million after a seven-day period characterized by price decline.

    A week later, the company sold another batch of the assets valued at $257 million despite the market rebound. The current development suggests a rethink and reassessment of market patterns. It is likely that BlackRock foresees a reversal in the price outlook of these two leading cryptocurrencies and has decided to start accumulation before a rally occurs.

    Bitcoin has crashed by approximately 50% from its all-time high (ATH) of $126,000 achieved in October 2025. The massive decline within four months highlights how bearish the market has been for the leading digital asset.

    In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin dropped from a peak of $66,592.02 to a low of $62,709.82. As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $63,229.56, which represents a 3.9% decline within the time frame. The asset’s trading volume has climbed by 22.61% to $44.09 billion, suggesting increased accumulation by market participants.

    Similarly, Ethereum exchanges hands at $1,825.52, which is a 3.2% decline in 24 hours. Just like BTC, Ethereum’s trading volume has jumped by 24.74% to $20.79 billion.

    Curious BlackRock pattern emerges 

    Interestingly, BlackRock, since the start of 2026, has formed a pattern of starting the first half of each month with massive sales. The asset management firm proceeds to backtrack toward the end of the month with repurchases.

    For instance, in the last week of January, BlackRock halted its massive outflows by making a purchase of $15.9 million. It is not yet clear what fuels this "offload and buy back" behavior of the asset management giant.

    #BlackRock #Bitcoin #Ethereum
