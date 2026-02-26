Bitget to Suspend RLUSD Withdrawals on XRP Ledger

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitget , the largest Universal Exchange (UEX) globally, has suspended the withdrawal function for Ripple’s USD stablecoin (RLUSD). In an announcement shared by Bitget support center, the platform explained that the suspension of withdrawals of RLUD on the XRP Ledger was a temporary move.

Is Bitget wallet upgrade aimed at security optimization?

According to Bitget, the suspension, which takes effect on Feb. 26, 2026, at 11:20 a.m (UTC +8) is to allow for wallet maintenance. Bitget did not state how long this maintenance would last. However, throughout the duration, users of the exchange will not be able to make withdrawals on RLUSD.

The Bitget support center apologized to users of Ripple’s USD stablecoin on its platform for any inconvenience they might experience as a result of the wallet maintenance.

During this period of wallet maintenance, Bitget is likely to engage in a series of technical, security and operational upgrades to ensure the safety of users’ funds. The procedure might involve a software update at the backend by developers to guarantee up-to-date functionality.

It is the usual practice to suspend deposits and withdrawals for certain crypto assets. In the case of Bitget, it has only suspended withdrawals for RLUSD . It remained silent on whether users could make deposits while wallet maintenance is ongoing.

Generally, if a user deposits during this period, it will not be reflected immediately. After the wallet maintenance process is complete, the user will be credited.

Since Bitget is not sure how long the process will take, it has assured users that a separate announcement will be made once the reopening date has been determined.

Bitget's broader security push and AI rollout

The exchange has also cautioned users to be wary of malicious actors during this period, as hackers might want to send phishing emails to exploit unsuspecting users. It urged users to only rely on official channels to get the latest update on the situation.

This cautionary note is vital to protecting users, given that scammers could send mail asking users to click on a link, possibly claiming to help reactivate their account.

Bitget has always been keen on protecting its users’ assets. Earlier in February, Bitget collaborated with BlockSec, a blockchain security firm, to unveil a new security standard . The goal is to protect multi-asset trading across a unified trading environment.