Bitget Restructures Trading Platform to Bring Together Traditional Assets and Crypto.

Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has rolled out a structural overhaul of its trading interface that elevates traditional financial instruments into a dedicated product category alongside cryptocurrency trading.

The redesign reflects a broader shift across digital asset platforms as exchanges increasingly expand beyond crypto-only services.

While the crypto sector remains the foundation for many platforms, exchanges have begun integrating traditional assets such as stock derivatives, indices, and precious metals in response to growing demand for multi-asset trading environments.

In many cases, however, these offerings have remained secondary features inside interfaces designed primarily for cryptocurrency trading.

Bitget’s latest update attempts to address that limitation by restructuring the platform to give traditional financial products equal prominence within its navigation and trading architecture.

Structural shift in design

Under the new layout , cryptocurrency markets and traditional financial instruments are separated into distinct core sections of the platform. Crypto spot and derivatives trading are now grouped under a unified “Trade” tab, while traditional financial products are accessible through a newly created “TradFi” section placed directly alongside it in the main navigation.

The goal of the redesign is to create dedicated environments for each asset class while maintaining a unified infrastructure underneath. Each interface is tailored to the typical trading behaviors and risk profiles associated with those markets.

“Crypto infrastructure is gradually becoming the settlement layer for global financial markets,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The future of exchanges will not be defined by whether they offer crypto or traditional assets, but by how effectively they integrate both. Our goal with this update was to move beyond simply listing traditional products and instead build an environment where crypto and TradFi can operate as equal components of a unified trading ecosystem.”

The change reflects the increasing convergence between digital assets and traditional finance, particularly as blockchain-based infrastructure begins to support financial products historically handled through conventional brokerage systems.

When crypto meets the $900 trillion financial system

The scale difference between the two sectors illustrates the long-term opportunity exchanges are targeting. The global cryptocurrency market currently represents roughly $2.4 trillion in total value. By comparison, traditional financial markets, including equities, commodities, bonds, and foreign exchange, are estimated to exceed $900 trillion.

As tokenization technology and real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure mature, a growing share of traditional financial activity could migrate to blockchain-based settlement layers. Digital exchanges are positioning themselves to capture part of that transition by offering access to both asset categories within the same ecosystem.

According to Gracy Chen, the future of exchange infrastructure will be shaped by platforms capable of integrating crypto and traditional markets rather than treating them as separate systems.

The platform redesign follows a series of product developments introduced by Bitget over the past year. The exchange first integrated on-chain trading capabilities and later launched tokenized stock perpetual contracts, allowing traders to speculate on equity price movements using crypto-based infrastructure.

In late 2025, the platform expanded further by introducing contracts for difference trading. These products allow users to gain exposure to global assets while settling positions using stablecoins rather than traditional fiat accounts.