Bitget Reports Record CFD Trading Volume

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Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced that its contracts for difference (CFD) segment has reached a new peak, with single-day trading volume surpassing $6 billion.

The milestone reflects growing activity across the platform’s multi-asset offering, which includes exposure to traditional financial markets alongside digital assets.

The increase in volume highlights a shift in how traders approach markets, with participation spreading across multiple asset classes rather than concentrating on a single segment.

Macro volatility drives cross-market activity

Recent macroeconomic conditions have contributed to broader price movements across global markets, prompting traders to diversify their activity.

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Gold has climbed to record levels amid safe-haven demand, while oil markets, major currency pairs, and global indices have experienced heightened volatility. These movements have been influenced by geopolitical developments and shifting expectations around interest rates.

As a result, trading behavior has become more interconnected, with participants reacting to macro signals across commodities, forex, and equities simultaneously rather than in isolation.

According to Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, the distribution of trading activity across asset classes is as notable as the overall volume increase.

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“Markets are moving together more than ever, and traders are responding the same way,” said Gracy Chen. “What stands out is not just the volume, but how it’s distributed across assets. Surpassing $6 billion in a single day is a clear signal of where our users' attention is going.”

Bitget’s CFD products allow users to trade contracts linked to traditional assets such as commodities, currencies, and indices while maintaining margin in stablecoins. This structure enables traders to manage positions across different markets within a single account.

Unified trading environment

The platform’s approach is built around its Universal Exchange model, which integrates crypto assets with traditional financial instruments in one environment.

By allowing users to access multiple markets without transferring capital between separate platforms, Bitget aims to reduce friction and improve responsiveness to market developments.

The latest trading milestone suggests increasing demand for this type of unified infrastructure, particularly as correlations between asset classes strengthen during periods of volatility.

The rise in multi-asset trading activity reflects broader changes in financial markets, where macroeconomic factors increasingly influence a wide range of assets at the same time.