Bitget Partners With Ondo to Expand Tokenized Markets With US Stocks, ETFs and Commodities

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Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange, is expanding its multi-asset trading ecosystem by introducing a new set of tokenized securities through Ondo Finance’s Ondo Global Markets, bringing traditional financial instruments into the same environment as digital assets.

The rollout reflects a broader industry shift toward integrating real-world assets (RWAs) with crypto markets, allowing users to access multiple asset classes within a unified trading interface.

With this expansion, traders can manage exposure to cryptocurrencies, equities, exchange-traded funds, and commodities from a single account.

The newly listed tokenized assets include some of the most widely traded U.S. companies, such as Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and AMD, each represented as tokenized versions tradable on the platform.

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In addition to individual equities, the offering includes index-based ETFs such as SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco QQQ Trust, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, providing broader exposure to U.S. equity markets.

The expansion also introduces commodity-linked instruments such as iShares Gold Trust and iShares Silver Trust, enabling users to gain exposure to gold and silver within the same trading interface used for cryptocurrencies.

24/7 trading reshapes market access

Unlike traditional financial markets, which operate within fixed trading hours, the tokenized assets are available for continuous trading on Bitget’s spot platform.

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This 24/7 structure allows users to react to macroeconomic events, earnings releases, and global market sentiment in real time, without waiting for conventional exchanges to reopen. The model aligns with the expectations of crypto-native traders, who are accustomed to uninterrupted market access.

By integrating tokenized securities into its spot market, Bitget is positioning itself within a growing segment where traditional assets adopt the speed and accessibility of blockchain-based trading.

The latest rollout builds on an ongoing partnership between Bitget and Ondo Finance that has expanded significantly in recent months.

In September 2025, Bitget and Bitget Wallet introduced access to more than 100 tokenized assets through Ondo. The collaboration has since grown, with the addition of nearly 100 new tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs.

Bitget has reported strong user demand in this segment, noting that Ondo-powered tokenized stock trading on its platform accounted for approximately 73% of market share in early December, rising to around 89% later that month.

Ondo Global Markets has emerged as one of the leading providers of tokenized equities, reflecting broader interest in blockchain-based access to traditional financial instruments.

Bridging crypto and traditional finance

Executives from both companies emphasized that the expansion reflects changing user expectations and the convergence of financial markets.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, highlighted that modern trading behavior is no longer constrained by the boundaries between asset classes or market hours.

“Market movements are no longer bound by date and time, user expectations no longer stop at the boundary between crypto and traditional finance,” Chen said. “This expansion brings some of the world’s most watched assets into our spot market in a way that feels native to how users already trade.”

Ian De Bode, president of Ondo Finance, added that the integration positions Bitget as a platform combining multiple financial services into a single interface.

The expansion supports Bitget’s broader "Global Alpha in One"strategy, which aims to consolidate trading, liquidity, and investment opportunities across different asset classes.

By bringing together cryptocurrencies, tokenized real-world assets, and traditional market instruments, the platform is building what it describes as a Universal Exchange model, a system where users can access diverse financial products without leaving a single ecosystem.