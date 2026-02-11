AdvertisementAdvert.
Bitget Partners With BlockSec to Set New UEX Security Standard

By Dan Burgin
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 10:09
Bitget and BlockSec unveiled a new security standard aimed at protecting multi-asset trading on Universal Exchanges (UEX).
Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has published a new research report in collaboration with blockchain security firm BlockSec. The report outlines a security model designed for the next generation of multi-asset trading platforms. 

Titled “The UEX Security Standard: From Proof to Protection”, the report proposes a shift from asset-specific safeguards to security systems designed to operate across unified trading environments.

As exchanges expand beyond crypto into tokenized assets and traditional financial instruments, the structure of risk changes. Unified margin accounts, shared settlement layers, and cross-market access mean that weaknesses in permissions, data handling, or account controls can affect multiple products at once. 

The report argues that security must evolve accordingly, moving away from isolated defenses toward frameworks that emphasize early detection, containment, and continuous verification.

The UEX Security Standard introduces five core pillars aimed at addressing these challenges: verifiable solvency, isolation of risk across asset classes, strong data and privacy protections, AI-powered real-time monitoring, and resilient application and infrastructure design. 

Together, these benchmarks are intended to ensure that system-wide risks can be identified, limited, and audited as platforms scale in complexity.

The framework draws on safeguards already implemented at Bitget, including routine Proof of Reserves disclosures and a dedicated Protection Fund. These measures are complemented by BlockSec’s involvement across monitoring, adversarial testing, incident preparedness, and compliance-focused tooling such as AML screening and fund tracing.

According to Bitget CEO Gracy Chen, the transition toward Universal Exchanges requires a fundamental rethink of how security is approached. 

“The transition to Universal Exchanges changes the nature of security risk,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Security can no longer focus on individual assets or reactive disclosure. It must operate at the system level, where risks are identified early, isolated by design, and verified under real-world conditions.”

BlockSec co-founder and CEO Yajin Zhou added that combining crypto-native assets with equities, ETFs, and other off-chain instruments dramatically expands the security surface. In this environment, exchanges must uphold transparency, pricing integrity, and dependency security across both on-chain and off-chain components under a single, verifiable framework.

Beyond technical controls, the report also highlights the importance of transparency, emergency response readiness, and user education. It positions security as a continuous operational process rather than a fixed feature.

Bitget describes the UEX Security Standard as a reference point for exchanges, regulators, and market participants navigating the infrastructure demands of multi-asset trading as financial markets continue to converge.

