Bitget Introduces Autonomous AI Trading Agent GetClaw

Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched GetClaw, an artificial intelligence trading agent designed to operate without installation or local configuration. The system is built on the OpenClaw framework and allows users to activate AI-assisted trading functions directly from a web interface.

According to the company, the tool removes several technical barriers typically associated with algorithmic trading infrastructure. Users can activate the agent without downloading software or managing cloud environments, enabling immediate access to AI-assisted market monitoring.

The launch reflects a broader shift in the digital asset industry toward automated systems that can continuously analyze market conditions and support trading decisions.

AI monitoring of market signals

Once activated, GetClaw monitors trading activity and portfolio exposure in real time. The system analyzes several market indicators, including funding rates, volatility changes, liquidation activity, and broader developments across the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The agent generates alerts when specific market signals appear. Over time, the system adapts to individual trading behavior, learning user preferences related to position sizing, risk tolerance, and trading patterns.

According to Bitget, the design is intended to allow AI systems to function as persistent monitoring tools rather than one-time analytical assistants.

GetClaw can also operate across multiple user interfaces. Traders will be able to interact with the system through the Bitget mobile application as well as messaging platforms such as Telegram, Discord, and WhatsApp.

This integration allows trading alerts and AI-generated insights to appear directly within communication tools that users already rely on. According to the company, these access points will be introduced gradually as the rollout continues.

Agent Hub infrastructure

The new agent operates on top of Bitget’s AI trading infrastructure known as Agent Hub. The platform connects AI models to real-time market data and trading functions through standardized tools.

Within this environment, AI systems can analyze market conditions, generate strategy signals, and interact with exchange trading systems through unified interfaces.

GetClaw is the first autonomous agent developed within this infrastructure and serves as a demonstration of how AI-driven trading systems could interact with live exchange environments.

Bitget says the system incorporates multiple layers of security designed to protect user accounts while the AI agent operates. The architecture separates identity verification, permission management, data storage, and trading credentials.

This layered design aims to ensure that automated systems can monitor and assist with trading activity without directly exposing sensitive account information.

The introduction of GetClaw reflects the emergence of what some platforms describe as agentic trading, where AI systems operate alongside traders by monitoring markets, identifying signals, and assisting with execution.

The web version of GetClaw is expected to go live shortly, with a mobile version scheduled for release later in March.