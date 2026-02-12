Bitget Integrates Tokenized Stocks and Crypto in Major App Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has rolled out a major update to its mobile application, placing digital assets and traditional financial markets side by side on the homepage.

The redesign reflects a growing trend among traders who increasingly shift between crypto and conventional markets within the same session.

The update builds on Bitget’s earlier expansion into traditional finance products, introduced in January, which enabled users to trade stock-linked instruments, foreign exchange, global indices, commodities, and precious metals such as gold and silver — all settled in USDT.

At the core of Bitget’s strategy is the view that crypto is evolving beyond speculation into foundational financial infrastructure. With global equity trading volumes currently estimated between $100 trillion and $130 trillion annually, the exchange anticipates that a meaningful share of equities, credit instruments, funds, and commodities could transition on-chain as digital assets become embedded in broader financial systems.

The revamped interface consolidates all crypto services — including spot, futures, margin, on-chain products, and earn features — into a streamlined “Trade” tab.

A separate TradFi section provides direct access to tokenized stocks, FX markets, gold, indices, and other real-world asset products, reducing the number of steps for cross-market traders.

According to Bitget, the updated user experience cuts execution steps by roughly 30% compared to typical industry flows.

Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, framed the move as preparation for what the company views as a large-scale migration of financial activity onto blockchain rails, with stablecoins and tokenized assets increasingly functioning as backend settlement infrastructure.

“Bitget is building for the trillion-dollar migration. As regulation matures and institutions bring products like treasuries on-chain, the direction is clear: crypto is turning into the settlement layer for everyday finance. Sooner than most people think, stablecoins and native assets won’t feel crypto at all, just backend infra working behind when people move value worldwide,” said Gracy Chent.

Bitget has positioned itself as a major venue for tokenized equities and reports commanding a dominant share of trading activity for certain tokenized stock products.

The upgraded mobile experience is now available to users worldwide.