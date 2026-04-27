Bitget Expands Blockchain4Youth With Career-Focused Learning Hub

Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched the Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub: Semester 1, a new education initiative designed to help young learners explore blockchain not just as a subject, but as a viable career path in the digital economy.

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The Learning Hub builds on Bitget’s broader Blockchain4Youth program, which has already engaged more than 15,000 participants through initiatives including the LALIGA Youth Tournament in Thailand, collaborations with Google Developer Group on Campus, and the Web3 Young Learners’ Encyclopedia.

The new platform focuses on structured education combined with career-oriented outcomes, reflecting growing demand among students for clearer entry points into the Web3 industry.

From education to employment pathways

The Learning Hub introduces a certification system aimed at bridging the gap between learning and employment. Participants who complete the program and pass assessments receive a certificate signed by Bitget’s CMO Ignacio Aguirre Franco, providing verified recognition of Web3 knowledge.

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Beyond certification, the initiative connects learners to professional opportunities. Graduates gain access to the Blockchain4Youth Talent Alliance, which offers networking, industry exposure, and priority consideration for roles within Bitget’s ecosystem.

As part of this push, Bitget has partnered with Bondex, the team behind web3.career, one of the largest crypto job platforms.

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"A lot of young people are interested in Web3, but interest alone does not always show them where to begin,” said Ignacio Aguirre Franco. “The Learning Hub is about making that first step feel more real by giving learners knowledge, recognition, and a better sense of where this path can lead. When young talent can see opportunity more clearly, they are more likely to believe they belong in the future of this industry."

The collaboration is designed to make career pathways into Web3 more transparent, allowing users to build verified profiles and apply directly to open roles.

The initiative addresses a common challenge for newcomers to the sector: moving from education to employment.

By combining credentials, networking, and job access, Bitget is positioning the Learning Hub as a bridge between skill-building and real-world opportunities.