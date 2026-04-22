AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BItcoin's Qunatum Resistance is Here, But Charles Hoskinson Questions It: Explaining Why

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 22/04/2026 - 8:14
    Charles Hoskinson believes Bitcoin's post-quantume resistance choice wasn't that great.
    Advertisement
    BItcoin's Qunatum Resistance is Here, But Charles Hoskinson Questions It: Explaining Why
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and Midnight projects, has mocked Bitcoin's post-quantum security strategy. In a direct response, he claimed that Bitcoin is choosing the least expressive and interesting post-quantum signature scheme over something more adaptable and future-proof. Design philosophy is the main point of contention.

    SPHINCS quantum resistance

    SPHINCS+ is a hash-based stateless signature system. Although it is thought to be safe from quantum attacks, it is heavy, inefficient, and has a restricted range of features. It is not as flexible for more complex scripting or composability as other post-quantum cryptographic systems. When Hoskinson refers to it as the least expressive, he is referring to this.

    To put it simply, it resolves the specific issue of quantum resistance but does not significantly increase Bitcoin's potential.

    Advertisement

    On the other hand, Bitcoin developers are not optimizing for expressiveness. Reducing attack surface and upholding cautious, tried-and-true design principles are their top priorities. Because SPHINCS+ relies on simple hash functions rather than more intricate mathematical constructions, it fits that model. That simplicity is deliberate from a security perspective.

    Hoskinson's position

    According to Hoskinson, there was a chance to update the protocol more widely that was lost.

    A practical trade-off also exists. Compared to existing ECDSA or Schnorr signatures, SPHINCS+ signatures are substantially larger, which may affect scalability and result in larger transaction sizes. That limitation supports the notion that this is a defensive rather than an innovative upgrade.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/22/2026 - 07:35
    Schwartz Compares Arbitrum's Emergency to Bitcoin's 2010 Bug
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Large-scale quantum computers cannot yet crack the current cryptography used by Bitcoin. However, if more effective or adaptable post-quantum schemes develop in the future, selecting a rigid solution now could lead to conflict. Any decision made today will probably last for years due to Bitcoin's slow upgrade cycle.

    From the price perspective, Bitcoin is currently in a recovery phase and is moving back toward the upper $70,000 range. Price action remains compressed under resistance, reflecting a market that is stabilizing but not yet trending decisively.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Quantum Computing #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 22, 2026 - 7:35
    Schwartz Compares Arbitrum's Emergency to Bitcoin's 2010 Bug
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 22, 2026 - 5:50
    Brian Armstrong: New Satoshi Doc is the Best Yet
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Founder Dr. Han: Crypto Winter Drives Structural Reshaping, Move Everything On-Chain Is the New Financial Paradigm
    Coinlocally Lists Tesla, Amazon, Apple, More Tokenized Stock Pairs, Launches Zero-Fee Trading Campaign
    ChangeNOW Enables Private Crypto Transfers for Partners via API
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Apr 21, 2026 - 22:27
    Does Asteroid Shiba Actually Hold a Future?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 22, 2026 - 8:14
    BItcoin's Qunatum Resistance is Here, But Charles Hoskinson Questions It: Explaining Why
    Charles Hoskinson Quantum Computing Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 22, 2026 - 7:35
    Schwartz Compares Arbitrum's Emergency to Bitcoin's 2010 Bug
    Ripple News
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 22, 2026 - 5:50
    Brian Armstrong: New Satoshi Doc is the Best Yet
    Brian Armstrong
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all