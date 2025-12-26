Advertisement
    $3,430,000,000 in 24 Hours: XRP Open Interest Hints at Reset

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 26/12/2025 - 16:13
    XRP readies for major shift as market signals converge in a rare move.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With five days left to the end of 2025, forces shaping the next move on the markets seem to be quietly shifting beneath the surface.

    Analysts spot a rare alignment between options positioning, with volatility shrinking as technical exhaustion begins to emerge, one which remains crucial at this point.

    Amid this year-end positioning, several overlooked signals are converging unusually, indicating that the market may be far closer to an inflection point than price action alone suggests.

    XRP, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency, remains in the spotlight as the market waits to see what comes next for its price action.

    In the last 24 hours, XRP open interest came in at $3.43 billion in the last 24 hours, a 0.6% increase.

    Although the increase remains minute, it is still significant given the holiday period, which is usually marked by dull trading activity.

    Open interest refers to the amount of unsettled positions on the derivatives market, which might suggest participation in the markets.

    XRP readies big move

    Crypto analyst "Steph is crypto" highlights a historical trend for XRP, which has the tendency of yielding big price moves if validated.

    He noted that in most cycles, when XRP breaks below the 50-week SMA and stays there for roughly 50-84 days, a strong rally has followed.  

    This played out in 2017, when XRP rose 211% after it traded below the 50-week SMA; in 2021, XRP rose nearly 70% after trading below this crucial level for 49 days.

    In 2024, XRP rose nearly 850% after spending 84 days below the 50-week SMA. Now XRP has spent 70 days below this crucial level, with the markets now watching to see what comes next.  

    "Steph is crypto" noted that XRP is now sitting inside the same historical window that previously marked the end of a downward move and the start of an expansion.

    #XRP News #XRP
