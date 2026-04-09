Bitcoin Shatters $70,000 With Zero Issues, XRP Spikes 6% in New Breakout Attempt, Real Ethereum (ETH) Run Starts After $2,400: Crypto Market Review

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With much less opposition than many had predicted, Bitcoin has decisively surpassed the $70,000 mark. The most recent move is notable for its speed and conviction after weeks of compression and unsuccessful breakout attempts.

A clear breakout from a declining structure in price action is followed by an instantaneous increase, which is a classic indication that aggressive demand is taking over. This move is noteworthy because of its underlying mechanics.

The breakout was largely driven by a series of liquidations, rather than just organic purchases. Short positions had to close as Bitcoin started to break through local resistance levels, setting off a domino effect. The rally was fueled by this liquidation-driven momentum, which made it easy for Bitcoin to rise above $70,000.

Bitcoin has been forming a tightening range, with lower highs from a structural perspective, indicating waning bearish pressure. Short-term overhead resistance was minimal once that structure collapsed. The immediate bearish continuation scenario was essentially refuted by the move above $70,000, which compelled sidelined participants to reevaluate their positioning.

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But there are risks associated with this type of action. Because liquidation-driven rallies have the potential to overshoot, sustainability becomes crucial, even when momentum is high. Bitcoin may experience a brief decline as the market steadies following the squeeze if follow-through purchases do not materialize.

As of right now, sentiment has obviously changed. Bitcoin has reclaimed its position as support and is no longer struggling with resistance. Whether buyers can keep control above $70,000 and turn this breakout into a continuation, rather than a brief spike, will determine the next stage.

Will XRP stabilize?

XRP is currently making an effort to stabilize after months of persistent downtrend pressure, creating a short-term structure that points to a possible change in bearish momentum, or at the very least, a pause.

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XRP has been printing higher lows and grinding upward along a modest ascending support line on the chart, but it is still having trouble breaking above descending resistance created by moving averages. This produces a classic compression setup, in which sellers are defending overhead resistance and buyers are stepping in at lower levels, effectively squeezing the price.

The issue is evident: XRP is still trading below all of the major moving averages, which continue to slope downward and are still very bearish. Rather than committing to sustained upside, market participants are using rallies as exit liquidity, as evidenced by the fact that every attempt to push higher has been capped thus far.

A breakout scenario is not yet confirmed by volume. Although trading activity has somewhat stabilized, there has not been any discernible growth that would point to aggressive accumulation. Any attempt at resistance is still susceptible to rejection without it.

XRP is now in a pivotal position. A relief rally toward higher resistance levels may be possible if bulls are able to overcome the current resistance cluster, especially by regaining the short-term moving averages. Although the structure is present, it lacks conviction.

Ethereum wakes up

The market is still far from a confirmed bullish reversal, but Ethereum is starting to show signs of life. In the last 24 hours , the price has moved closer to the $2,300-$2,400 range, testing a crucial resistance area that has consistently thwarted upward trends in recent months.

The chart shows that buyers are progressively intervening, as ETH forms a short-term recovery structure with higher lows. The overall situation is still negative, though. Ethereum is still trading below major moving averages, which serve as dynamic resistance and are still trending downward. This current move is not an exception to the fact that every rally to date has stalled at these levels.

Not only is the $2,400 level psychological, but it also coincides with a number of technical obstacles, such as moving average confluence and previous support that has turned into resistance. The current price action is still a relief rally, rather than the beginning of a real bull run, until Ethereum can break higher and hold this zone.

During this push, volume has somewhat increased but not enough to indicate significant accumulation. Rather than aggressive positioning, we are witnessing cautious purchasing. That distinction is important. Conviction is still lacking on sustainable bull markets.

Because of this, the actual Ethereum run probably will not start until there is a clear breakout above $2,400. A move like this would indicate that buyers are powerful enough to turn resistance into support and absorb overhead supply. Additionally, the current series of lower highs that characterizes the wider downtrend would be invalidated.

There are still downside risks until then. ETH might return to consolidation or even retest lower support zones if it is rejected at resistance. The market is not growing; rather, it is changing.