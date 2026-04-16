Bitcoin Pushes 200-Day Return to $87,000 Amid Quantum Fears, XRP Price's Rare Double-Bottom Opportunity Appears, Binance Lists Microsoft and Alibaba on TradFi Roaster: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

BTC targets $87,000: Bitcoin tests the 200-day MA, neutralizing bear momentum despite BIP-361 quantum concerns.

XRP double bottom: A break above the $1.55 neckline targets $1.90, signaling a major return of retail interest.

Binance TradFi expansion: New perpetuals for Microsoft and Alibaba bridge the gap between crypto and global equities.

Clarity Act impact: Whale accumulation hits record highs as the U.S. Senate nears a final vote on crypto legitimacy.

Bitcoin targets $87,000: Technical optimism vs. “quantum” pessimism

Despite renewed concerns about quantum computing potentially breaking the cryptography of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency is demonstrating a classic mean reversion pattern, attempting to test the key 200-day moving average for the first time in six months.

Against the backdrop of ongoing noise around the quantum threat, Bitcoin continues to trade within a stable channel, holding above the 23- and 50-day moving averages. This movement may indicate preparation for a test of the 200-day average, which currently sits slightly above $87,000.

Bitcoin price daily chart with 23, 50, and 200-day moving average, Source: TradingView

Bitcoin has remained below this level for 165 days, which is a standard duration for a bearish dominance phase, confirmed by historical patterns. A return to the mean level of $87,000 would not mark a full transition from a bear to a bull market but would at least neutralize the negative impulse that has persisted since last autumn.

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The primary source of pressure this week came from discussions around BIP-361, a proposal put forward by Jameson Lopp and aligned Bitcoin developers. It suggests implementing mechanisms over the next five years that would render access to older Bitcoin wallets unavailable, including addresses associated with Satoshi Nakamoto. In total, if the proposed soft fork is adopted, 1.7 million BTC could become inaccessible.

Current price action, however, suggests that the market has either already priced in the quantum threat during the drop to $60,000 or considers it too distant. Holding above short-term moving averages signals that institutional interest outweighs retail panic.

XRP forms “double bottom”: Will break above $1.55 signal retail return?

At the same time, one of the most classical technical scenarios is forming on the XRP market. The token is approaching confirmation of a double bottom reversal pattern. For a market deprived of directional movement, this setup may serve not only as a trade but as an indicator of retail return to risk.

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After a consolidation period in the $1.34-$1.40 range, as visible on TradingView, XRP is targeting the critical $1.55 level, where the neckline of the potential double bottom lies. According to technical analysis rules, a confirmed breakout above this level opens a direct path for a move equal to the height of the pattern.

XRP/USD daily chart with potential for 'double bottom', Source: TradingView

At present, this implies a 15-20% upside, with a target near $1.90. Notably, this is also where the 200-day moving average currently sits. In effect, a similar setup to Bitcoin is emerging, though through a different pattern.

In the current cycle since 2024, XRP has solidified its role as a retail barometer, while Ethereum increasingly functions as an institutional yield and staking instrument. XRP remains the asset through which retail readiness is tested. A breakout above $1.50 would indicate that smaller participants are once again buying into fear.

Binance expands into TradFi: Microsoft, Alibaba and Broadcom listed

Amid rapidly growing interest in trading traditional assets through crypto infrastructure, Binance Futures has officially announced the launch of perpetual contracts on Microsoft, Alibaba and Broadcom. Trading begins on April 20 with up to 10x leverage.

This move solidifies a strategic shift toward a hybrid model where crypto markets act as the primary gateway to traditional financial instruments. While traditional exchanges close on weekends, crypto platforms absorb their liquidity.

According to a recent Binance Research report, daily trading volume in TradFi and derivatives on crypto exchanges increased by 188% in Q1, 2026, reaching $8.6 billion. Binance already controls 41% of this segment.

Trading activity in TradFi Perps on Binance, Source: Binance Research

Performance in metals trading reinforces this trend. CEO Richard Teng stated that gold trading volumes on the platform, at peak moments, exceed those of national exchanges in Dubai, India and Japan by two to four times. Data also shows that TradFi perpetuals act as a leading indicator for commodity-related equities, predicting Monday opening gaps with 89% accuracy based on weekend trading.

Two distinct approaches to TradFi integration have emerged:

Binance focuses on derivatives, offering leveraged exposure and capital efficiency attractive to hedge funds.

Coinbase has chosen tokenization, offering more than 9,000 tokenized equities aimed at long-term investors seeking on-chain ownership rather than speculative exposure.

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin whales and Clarity Act rewrite 2026 cycle

Bitcoin is holding key levels after large-scale profit-taking by short-term holders, while whales are showing record appetite for accumulation. The center of gravity has shifted from pure speculation to fundamental developments out of Washington, as the industry approaches the adoption of the Clarity Act, which would formally legitimize digital assets in the United States.