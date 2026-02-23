AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Prints Worst Level in Six Months in Network Activity: How This Affects Market

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 23/02/2026 - 14:32
    Bitcoin hits the ground as activity momentum rapidly decreases and shows a lack of conviction among investors.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Prints Worst Level in Six Months in Network Activity: How This Affects Market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With on-chain data indicating a noticeable slowdown in network participation – activity reaching its lowest level in about six months – Bitcoin is under additional pressure.

    A further indication that market momentum has cooled, and traders are growing more cautious, is the drop in network usage at a time when price action is already testing important support zones.The most noteworthy change is that Bitcoin has now experienced six months of low network activity.

    Engagement on network too low

    According to metrics monitoring network engagement and active addresses, the number of participants interacting with the chain is lower than during previous strong points. In the past, persistent weakness in these metrics has frequently been linked to decreased speculative demand, slower capital rotation or just a more general risk-off environment, where traders would rather wait than engage in aggressive trading.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 12.25 Million XRP Leave OKX by February, Cowen Projects March Bitcoin Peak, USDT Liquidity Now Mirrors 2022 Bottom Crypto Market Review: XRP's Double Bottom Could Be Key, Bitcoin Is Literally on the Edge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Is Trapped Now

    In terms of price, Bitcoin is currently forming a narrow range close to local lows after a steep breakdown. Although this kind of stabilization can occasionally signal the beginning of a bottom, uncertainty is produced by low network participation.

    Advertisement

    No activity to pick up from

    Activity dropping as the price tries to rise indicates that there may not be as much conviction behind the move, which increases the likelihood that rebounds will fail. According to analysts, a similar pattern last appeared in 2024, when a moderate correction of about 30% followed a decline in network momentum.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/23/2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement

    That analogy illustrates how on-chain weakness can occur prior to prolonged consolidation or further declines before a more robust recovery takes hold, but it does not ensure the same result now.

    To put it simply, decreased network activity does not imply that the Bitcoin network is inherently unhealthy. The system keeps functioning normally, and following periods of high volatility, cycles of decreased participation are typical.

    If activity starts to pick up while the price maintains support, that is the crucial factor. The market might find it difficult to maintain its upward momentum if participation stays low, making Bitcoin susceptible to additional pressure.

    In the meantime, the market appears to be in a cautious state, as traders wait for more distinct indications of renewed demand before committing to a stronger directional move, as indicated by the combination of weak price structure and soft on-chain activity.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 14:28
    Every Central Bank to Own Bitcoin by 2050: Bitwise Invest CIO
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Ending "Credit Invisibility": How the AESC Layer 1 Uses a "Credit Oracle" to Transform $12 Trillion of Agricultural Data into Credit Liquidity
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 14:32
    Bitcoin Prints Worst Level in Six Months in Network Activity: How This Affects Market
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 14:28
    Every Central Bank to Own Bitcoin by 2050: Bitwise Invest CIO
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all