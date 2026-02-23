Bitcoin Prints Worst Level in Six Months in Network Activity: How This Affects Market

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With on-chain data indicating a noticeable slowdown in network participation – activity reaching its lowest level in about six months – Bitcoin is under additional pressure.

A further indication that market momentum has cooled, and traders are growing more cautious, is the drop in network usage at a time when price action is already testing important support zones.The most noteworthy change is that Bitcoin has now experienced six months of low network activity.

Engagement on network too low

According to metrics monitoring network engagement and active addresses, the number of participants interacting with the chain is lower than during previous strong points. In the past, persistent weakness in these metrics has frequently been linked to decreased speculative demand, slower capital rotation or just a more general risk-off environment, where traders would rather wait than engage in aggressive trading.

“Last time a similar movement occurred was in 2024, when the price of Bitcoin underwent a slight correction of -30%” – By @gaah_im pic.twitter.com/1LiVhyD8UO — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) February 23, 2026

In terms of price, Bitcoin is currently forming a narrow range close to local lows after a steep breakdown. Although this kind of stabilization can occasionally signal the beginning of a bottom, uncertainty is produced by low network participation.

No activity to pick up from

Activity dropping as the price tries to rise indicates that there may not be as much conviction behind the move, which increases the likelihood that rebounds will fail. According to analysts, a similar pattern last appeared in 2024, when a moderate correction of about 30% followed a decline in network momentum.

That analogy illustrates how on-chain weakness can occur prior to prolonged consolidation or further declines before a more robust recovery takes hold, but it does not ensure the same result now.

To put it simply, decreased network activity does not imply that the Bitcoin network is inherently unhealthy. The system keeps functioning normally, and following periods of high volatility, cycles of decreased participation are typical.

If activity starts to pick up while the price maintains support, that is the crucial factor. The market might find it difficult to maintain its upward momentum if participation stays low, making Bitcoin susceptible to additional pressure.

In the meantime, the market appears to be in a cautious state, as traders wait for more distinct indications of renewed demand before committing to a stronger directional move, as indicated by the combination of weak price structure and soft on-chain activity.