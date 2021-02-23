Bitcoin Plummets to $44,900, losing $1,000 But Is Recovering

Major digital currency has plunged by $1,000 in just several hours but it is coming back upward

The world's flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has plunged to the $44,900 zone within just several hours, from the $54,000 area, losing around $1,000.

By now, Bitcoin has printed a green candle and is recovering. BTC is changing hands at $47,965 at press time.

Image via TradingView

On Monday, treasury secretary Janet Yellen slammed Bitcoin by calling it totally inefficient for conducting transactions.

The biggest corporations, such as Tesla and MicroStrategy, are showing deep interest, with both having allocated over $1 billion of their shareholders' money in the king crypto recently.