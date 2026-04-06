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    Bitcoin Juggernaut Strategy Ends Brief Pause with $330 Million Purchase

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 6/04/2026 - 12:51
    Corporate Bitcoin juggernaut Strategy has resumed its cryptocurrency acquisition campaign after a very brief pause..
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    Bitcoin Juggernaut Strategy Ends Brief Pause with $330 Million Purchase
    Cover image via U.Today
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    Corporate Bitcoin juggernaut Strategy has resumed its acquisition campaign. 

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    The company has managed to scoop up hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the flagship cryptocurrency to kick off April.

    According to a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Apr. 6, the company purchased an additional 4,871 Bitcoin for approximately $329.9 million.

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    As reported by U.Today, Between March 30 and March 31, the company acquired zero Bitcoin. However, the buying engine roared back to life between April 1 and April 5.

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    Strategy used the proceeds from its at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program. 

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    The company reported selling $174.6 million worth of shares between April 1 and April 5. This followed $299.3 million in sales over the final two days of March.

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    With this latest addition, Strategy has pushed its corporate treasury to unprecedented heights. As of April 5, the company holds a staggering total of 766,970 BTC.

    According to the filing, the aggregate purchase price for this massive hoard sits at $58 billion. 

    A $14 billion unrealized loss 

    The8-K filing also provided a glimpse into Strategy's Q1 2026 financials.

    Strategy reported a $14.46 billion unrealized loss on its digital assets for the three months ended March 31. 

    The company noted that as of the end of Q1, the carrying value of its digital assets stood at $51.65 billion, with the cost basis of the Bitcoin held exceeding its fair market value.

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