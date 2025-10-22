AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin Enters 'Zetahash Era' With New 1,100,000,000,000,000,000,000x All-Time High

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 15:02
    Bitcoin has officially entered the zettahash era, with network hashrate passing once unimaginable 1.1 zettahashes per second, setting a new record for mining power.
    Bitcoin Enters 'Zetahash Era' With New 1,100,000,000,000,000,000,000x All-Time High
    Bitcoin has officially entered the "Zettahash Era," with network hashrate passing a once unimaginable 1.1 zettahashes per second, setting a new record for mining power.

    For the first time since Satoshi’s code began hashing blocks back in 2009, Bitcoin’s mining network is operating at a scale that is hard to figure out in numbers: 1.1 zetahashes per second. That is a one with 21 zeros after it, and according to CryptoQuant's Ki Young Ju, the cryptocurrency enters a new era in its network’s history where the security budget of Bitcoin is now measured in the math of zettas, not exas, as previously.

    What's visible on the chart Ju quoted with this declaration is how the hashrate chart of Bitcoin developed over the years.

    Take a glance at the curve from 2018 to 2025, and it becomes evident how it looks less like an adoption trend and more like a straight wall. 

    What it means is confirmation that every new generation of rigs is still being plugged in despite rising electricity costs and regulatory pushback, especially against miners all over the world.

    What does it mean for BTC?

    For those not familiar, what the zetahash era means is that breaking Bitcoin gets harder by the second. Every machine added raises the wall around the ledger, and now it is measured in units of scale that humanity barely uses outside of astrophysics. 

    Long story short, Bitcoin’s backbone just got stronger than ever.

    Ironically or not, the price of the cryptocurrency sort of confirms this development, as Bitcoin’s 200-week moving average — a long-term price anchor followed by both market old-timers cypherpunks and Wall Street allocators — just pushed past $54,000 BTC, suggesting that the floor itself has climbed to levels that used to be euphoric peaks not so long ago.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
