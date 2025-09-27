Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 27/09/2025 - 10:31
    Can rate of Bitcoin (BTC) return to $110,000 mark by end of week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are dominating over bears on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    Unlike other coins, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.11% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $109,255. However, if a bounce back does not happen, the fall is likely to continue to the $109,000 area by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is less clear. The price of the main crypto is within yesterday's bar, which means neither side is dominating.

    In this case, consolidation in the area of $109,000-$110,000 is the more likely scenario over the next days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $117,622. If the drop continues to the support of $107,389, one can expect a test of the $105,000 zone soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $109,352 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
