    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 21/09/2025 - 15:22
    Can traders witness drop of Bitcoin (BTC) to $114,000 zone next week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Even thought the last day of the week has started bearish for the crypto market, most of the coins have already returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.22% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going down after setting a local resistance of $115,901.

    If the situation does not change, there is a high chance of a support breakout, followed by an ongoing correction to the $115,300-$115,400 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture has not changed much after yesterday. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves over the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. Neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough energy for a further move. In this case, accumulation in the zone of $114,000-$118,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $115,701 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
