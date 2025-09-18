Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 18/09/2025 - 14:17
    Can current rise of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $120,000 mark?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 18
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    All coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats 

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.74% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has set a local resistance of $117,865. If the daily bar closes near that mark, growth may continue to the $118,500 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is also more bullish than bearish. 

    If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $119,000-$120,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC keeps rising for the third week in a row. However, the price is far from the key levels, which means the coin might need more time to gather energy for a further sharp move. In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $115,000-$120,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $117,354 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
