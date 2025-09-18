Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

All coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.74% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has set a local resistance of $117,865. If the daily bar closes near that mark, growth may continue to the $118,500 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is also more bullish than bearish.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $119,000-$120,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC keeps rising for the third week in a row. However, the price is far from the key levels, which means the coin might need more time to gather energy for a further sharp move. In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $115,000-$120,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $117,354 at press time.