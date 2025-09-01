Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are going down on the first day of September, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is an exception today, rising by 0.57%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is closer to the resistance than to the support level. However, as most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto has once again bounced off the support at $107,303.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a high chance of an ongoing upward move to the $110,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the wide channel. As neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility.

Bitcoin is trading at $109,199 at press time.