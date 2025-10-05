Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps going up at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.72% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has once again bounced off the local support of $122,869. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect growth to the $123,500 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the resistance of $124,517.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative, sellers may be back in the game, which may lead to a test of the $121,000 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of $124,517. If the weekly candle closes above that mark, traders may witness further growth to a new all-time high.

Bitcoin is trading at $122,982 at press time.