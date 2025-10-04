Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins from the top 10 list have returned to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the price of BTC is near the local support of $122,033. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, traders may expect a further decline to the $121,500 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is approaching the all-time high of $124,517. The volume is high, which means bulls are controlling the situation on the market.

If a breakout happens, the energy might be enough for further growth to new peaks.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has once again bounced off the resistance of $123,236. If buyers can hold the initiative, there is a high chance to witness a new all-time high.

Bitcoin is trading at $122,081 at press time.