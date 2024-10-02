Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 2

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced back from current prices?
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 15:58
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 2
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of the top 10 coins remain in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.93% over the past 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $60,703. If the daily candle closes near resistance, the upward move is likely to continue to the $62,400 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, it is too early to think about a fast reversal. Meanwhile, one should pay attention to the crucial zone of $60,000. 

    If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $59,000 mark soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main crypto is far from key levels. In this case, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

    Bitcoin is trading at $61,222 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

