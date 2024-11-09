Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are more powerful than sellers at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.49% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $76,230 and the resistance of $76,666.

As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $76,900. If buyers' pressure continues, there is a chance of a resistance breakout followed by a test of a new all-time high.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no correction signals yet. If the weekly bar closes far from the $73,881 level and with no long wick, the growth may continue to the $80,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $76,522 at press time.