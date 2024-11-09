    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 9

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached overbought zone yet?
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 12:51
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 9
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are more powerful than sellers at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.49% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $76,230 and the resistance of $76,666.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 8
    Fri, 11/08/2024 - 14:38
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 8
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $76,900. If buyers' pressure continues, there is a chance of a resistance breakout followed by a test of a new all-time high.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no correction signals yet. If the weekly bar closes far from the $73,881 level and with no long wick, the growth may continue to the $80,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $76,522 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 9, 2024 - 12:32
    Michael Saylor Reacts Bullishly to Tom Lee's $100,000 2024 Bitcoin Prediction
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 9, 2024 - 12:16
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose 24% by End of 2024, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Celebrating the Success of Zircuit’s ZRC EigenLayer Fairdrop
    LBank's First Launchpool: Join Cellula (CELA) and Earn Rewards with No Staking Required!
    Brazilian YouTuber Launches Meme Token in wake of $100m $MOTHER Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 9
    Michael Saylor Reacts Bullishly to Tom Lee's $100,000 2024 Bitcoin Prediction
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose 24% by End of 2024, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD