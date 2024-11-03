Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins are facing a correction today, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.6% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 2.04%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC remains under bears' pressure as it is closer to the support than to the resistance. Respectively, traders may witness a test of the bottom line of $67,823 shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes near its low, the correction is likely to continue to the $67,000 range next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly candle is about to close far from its peak, which is not good for a further upward move.

In this case, there is a chance of a drop to the $66,000-$67,000 area soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $68,451 at press time.