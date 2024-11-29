Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains bullish despite sellers' pressure, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 3.36% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of the main crypto keeps growing after the breakout of the resistance level. If the daily bar closes near $98,000 or above, growth is likely to continue to the $99,000 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the level of $99,121. If the price reaches that mark, there is a possibility of seeing a resistance breakout, followed by a move to the $100,000 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC is on its way to testing the $99,800 level.

If growth continues to that mark until the end of the week, traders may witness a new all-time high soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $98,018 at press time.