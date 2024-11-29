Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 29

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached overbought area by now?
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 15:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 29
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market remains bullish despite sellers' pressure, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 3.36% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of the main crypto keeps growing after the breakout of the resistance level. If the daily bar closes near $98,000 or above, growth is likely to continue to the $99,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the level of $99,121. If the price reaches that mark, there is a possibility of seeing a resistance breakout, followed by a move to the $100,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC is on its way to testing the $99,800 level. 

    If growth continues to that mark until the end of the week, traders may witness a new all-time high soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $98,018 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

