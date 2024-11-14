    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 14

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of Bitcoin (BTC) ready for correction?
    Thu, 14/11/2024 - 12:49
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 14
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market has not reached the overbought zone yet, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 3.86% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is above the local resistance of $90,629. If the daily bar closes above this mark, growth may continue to the $92,000-$93,000 range shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is trading within yesterday's bar, which means none of the sides is dominating.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 12
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 11:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Thus, the volume has reduced, confirming the absence of bullish energy. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $89,000-$92,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders are focusing on the weekly candle's closure. If it happens around its peak, the rise may lead to a test of the $100,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $90,561 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 14, 2024 - 12:37
    XRP Price Prediction for November 14
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Nov 14, 2024 - 12:10
    Elon Musk’s Dogecoin Tweet Drives DOGE Army Nuts With Excitement
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) Invests in Prosper’s Native Tokens to Support New Focus on Bitcoin Mining
    From Points to Planes: How M3 Establishes a Sustainable Community Ecosystem
    BlockJoy's BlockVisor 2.0 Proves Web3 Doesn't Need the Cloud
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 14
    XRP Price Prediction for November 14
    Elon Musk’s Dogecoin Tweet Drives DOGE Army Nuts With Excitement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD