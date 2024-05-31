Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 31

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Bitcoin (BTC) finished by now?
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 31
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Coins from the top 10 list are bouncing back, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.24% over the past day.

    On the hourly time frame, the rate of BTC is trading below the local support of $68,282. Until the price is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the correction may continue to the $68,000 zone.

    On the daliy chart, the price of the main crypto is far from the key levels. This means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating. All in all, traders are likely to expect ongoing consolidation in the area of $67,500-$69,500 within the next few days.

    A similar situation can be seen on the weekly time frame. Buyers may start thinking about a bullish trend reversal only if they restore the rate to $72,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $68,236 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

