    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 29

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does Bitcoin (BTC) have energy to return to $70,000 mark soon?
    Wed, 29/05/2024 - 15:11
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 29
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The sellers' pressure continues on the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has remained unchanged over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    The rate of BTC is rather bearish as it is near the local support level of $67,556. If buyers cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to $67,000.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto keeps falling. At the moment, one should focus on yesterday's bar's low.

    If buyers lose the $67,000 mark, traders are likely to see a test of the $66,000 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is also bearish. If the decline continues, there is a possibility to see an ongoing correction to $65,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $67,838 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

