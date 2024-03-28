Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trying to restore lost positions, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.13% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, traders should focus on the level of $70,912. If the daily bar closes above it, the upward move may lead to a test of the $72,000 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, bulls are also more powerful than bears. If the bar closes near the current prices, there is a possibility to see a breakout, followed by a move to a new all-time high.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, buyers may have seized the initiative. However, one should wait until the bar closes.

If it happens above $73,000 and with no long wick, we should expect a test of $75,000 shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $71,380 at press time.