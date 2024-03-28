Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 28

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Bitcoin (BTC) ended yet?
    Thu, 28/03/2024 - 15:48
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is trying to restore lost positions, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.13% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly time frame, traders should focus on the level of $70,912. If the daily bar closes above it, the upward move may lead to a test of the $72,000 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger chart, bulls are also more powerful than bears. If the bar closes near the current prices, there is a possibility to see a breakout, followed by a move to a new all-time high.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly time frame, buyers may have seized the initiative. However, one should wait until the bar closes. 

    If it happens above $73,000 and with no long wick, we should expect a test of $75,000 shortly.

    Bitcoin is trading at $71,380 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

