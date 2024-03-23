Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 23

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Are bulls ready to be back in game?
    Sat, 23/03/2024 - 17:07
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.33% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is also looking bullish as it is trying to break the local resistance level of $64,887. If that happens, the growth may continue to the $66,000 zone.

    A less positive picture is on the daily time frame. Today's slight rise has not affected the overall technical situation. The falling volume confirms that neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move.

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $63,000-$67,000 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the previous candle low. If it happens below that mark, the drop may lead to a test of the $60,000 zone soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $64,612 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

