Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 23

The weekend has started bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.33% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is also looking bullish as it is trying to break the local resistance level of $64,887. If that happens, the growth may continue to the $66,000 zone.

A less positive picture is on the daily time frame. Today's slight rise has not affected the overall technical situation. The falling volume confirms that neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $63,000-$67,000 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the previous candle low. If it happens below that mark, the drop may lead to a test of the $60,000 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $64,612 at press time.