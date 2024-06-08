Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are not stepping back, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.73% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the narrow channel. Buyers may start thinking about an upward move only if they restore the price to the $69,500 zone. In this case, there is a chance of a resistance breakout.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation has not changed since yesterday. Neither bulls nor bears are dominating, which means sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading around the $69,000 mark is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has once again failed to fix above the $70,000 zone. While the rate is below that mark, one can expect a correction to the $66,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $69,349 at press time.