Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 8

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of Bitcoin (BTC) ready for blast?
    Sat, 8/06/2024 - 15:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are not stepping back, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.73% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the narrow channel. Buyers may start thinking about an upward move only if they restore the price to the $69,500 zone. In this case, there is a chance of a resistance breakout.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the situation has not changed since yesterday. Neither bulls nor bears are dominating, which means sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

    Related
    Fri, 06/07/2024 - 09:16
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    All in all, ongoing sideways trading around the $69,000 mark is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has once again failed to fix above the $70,000 zone. While the rate is below that mark, one can expect a correction to the $66,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $69,349 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image SHIB Rival WIF Worst Performer in Top 100 as Crypto Dips
    Jun 08, 2024 - 15:10
    SHIB Rival WIF Worst Performer in Top 100 as Crypto Dips
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image DOGE, PEPE and WIF See Millions in Token Liquidations, Here's What Happened
    Jun 08, 2024 - 15:10
    DOGE, PEPE and WIF See Millions in Token Liquidations, Here's What Happened
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image XRP Surges 103% in Volume as Market Faces $410 Million Sell-Off
    Jun 08, 2024 - 15:10
    XRP Surges 103% in Volume as Market Faces $410 Million Sell-Off
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 8
    SHIB Rival WIF Worst Performer in Top 100 as Crypto Dips
    DOGE, PEPE and WIF See Millions in Token Liquidations, Here's What Happened
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD