Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 20

Bears have come back to the game after a slight bounce back, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.32% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is about to break the local support level of $64,809. If it happens, the energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $64,000 zone tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, sellers are keeping their pressure, and there are no reversal signals yet. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim level of $64,000.

If the decline continues and the daily bar closes near it or below, traders may expect a test of the $63,000 mark soon.

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the previous bar's low at $65,000. If the candle closes below it, there is a possibility to see a drop to the $60,000-$62,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $64,805 at press time.