    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 20

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Bitcoin (BTC) found reversal zone yet?
    Thu, 20/06/2024 - 15:52
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears have come back to the game after a slight bounce back, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.32% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is about to break the local support level of $64,809. If it happens, the energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $64,000 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, sellers are keeping their pressure, and there are no reversal signals yet. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim level of $64,000. 

    If the decline continues and the daily bar closes near it or below, traders may expect a test of the $63,000 mark soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the previous bar's low at $65,000. If the candle closes below it, there is a possibility to see a drop to the $60,000-$62,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $64,805 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

