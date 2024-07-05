Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 5

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can drop of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $50,000 zone?
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 15:30
    The bearish trend continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.24% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's drop, the rate of BTC is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the resistance of $55,954 happens, there is a chance to see a test of the $57,000 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the support level of $53,120. If it happens far from it, one can expect a local bounce back to the $58,000 range by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is near the support level. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout below the vital zone of $50,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $55,389 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

