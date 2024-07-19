    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 19

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect increased volatility of Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Fri, 19/07/2024 - 14:53
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The situation has not changed much since yesterday, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.76% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is rising after a bounce back from the local support level of $63,550. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the resistance of $64,367 until the end of the day.

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $65,702. Until the price is below that mark, none of the sides is dominating.

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $63,000-$65,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is in the middle of a wide channel, between the support of $52,884 and the resistance of $73,794. There are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $63,972 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

