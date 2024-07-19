Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The situation has not changed much since yesterday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.76% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is rising after a bounce back from the local support level of $63,550. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the resistance of $64,367 until the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $65,702. Until the price is below that mark, none of the sides is dominating.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $63,000-$65,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is in the middle of a wide channel, between the support of $52,884 and the resistance of $73,794. There are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $63,972 at press time.