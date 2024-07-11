Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to come back to the game, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.23% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC might have set a local resistance level of $59,516. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by the end of the day.

However, if the bar closes near $59,500, the ongoing upward move may continue tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. Buyers are trying to seize the initiative after yesterday's bearish closure. If they manage to do that, traders may witness a test of the vital mark of $60,000 shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, it is too early to think about a quick reversal as the price of BTC has not accumulated enough energy yet. In this case, sideways trading between $57,000 and $60,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $59,027 at press time.