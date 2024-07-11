Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 11

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bearish trend of Bitcoin (BTC) ended yet?
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 15:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 11
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are trying to come back to the game, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.23% over the past 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC might have set a local resistance level of $59,516. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by the end of the day. 

    However, if the bar closes near $59,500, the ongoing upward move may continue tomorrow.

    A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. Buyers are trying to seize the initiative after yesterday's bearish closure. If they manage to do that, traders may witness a test of the vital mark of $60,000 shortly.

    On the weekly chart, it is too early to think about a quick reversal as the price of BTC has not accumulated enough energy yet. In this case, sideways trading between $57,000 and $60,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $59,027 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

