    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 10

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of Bitcoin (BTC) bounce off from current prices?
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 15:35
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The bears' pressure continues as most of the coins remain in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.37% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local support of $92,465. If the daily bar closes around that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $91,000 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the candle is about to close with a long wick. If bulls cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, traders may witness a support breakout, followed by a drop to the $88,000-$90,000 range.

    From the midterm point of view, sellers are more powerful than buyers. 

    If the breakout of the $92,118 level happens, the energy might be enough for a test of the $80,000-$85,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $93,274 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
