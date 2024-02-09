Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 9

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is rise of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
Fri, 9/02/2024 - 15:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 9
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The growth continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 6%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC keeps rising after a breakout of the local resistance level of $46,365. Until the rate is above that mark, one can expect an ongoing rise to the $48,000 area and above.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of BTC is approaching the resistance of $47,897. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. 

Related
XRP Price Analysis for February 8

If it happens near it or above with no false breakout, the growth is likely to continue to $49,000.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the recently formed level of $49,048. If the prices approaches that mark, there is a possbility of seeing a local correction in the event of a false brekaout. 

Bitcoin is trading at $47,472 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Crucial Bitcoin Statement Issued by Samson Mow: 'Supply Will Never Meet Demand'
2024/02/09 15:47
Crucial Bitcoin Statement Issued by Samson Mow: 'Supply Will Never Meet Demand'
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprisingly Share Common Trait
2024/02/09 15:47
Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprisingly Share Common Trait
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image IOTA Issues Urgent Warning to Community; What to Know
2024/02/09 15:47
IOTA Issues Urgent Warning to Community; What to Know
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Blockchain Futurist Conference this August 13-14, 2024 to Showcase the Future of Bitcoin, Web3, and Cryptocurrency in Toronto, Canada
Bitcoin Dogs Set To Make History With First Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain
#CVCPH2024 Rewind: Highlights from Crypto Vision Conference 2024
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 9
Crucial Bitcoin Statement Issued by Samson Mow: 'Supply Will Never Meet Demand'
Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprisingly Share Common Trait
Show all