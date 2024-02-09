Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The growth continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 6%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC keeps rising after a breakout of the local resistance level of $46,365. Until the rate is above that mark, one can expect an ongoing rise to the $48,000 area and above.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of BTC is approaching the resistance of $47,897. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure.

If it happens near it or above with no false breakout, the growth is likely to continue to $49,000.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the recently formed level of $49,048. If the prices approaches that mark, there is a possbility of seeing a local correction in the event of a false brekaout.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,472 at press time.