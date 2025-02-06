Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 6/02/2025 - 15:12
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are again dominating buyers, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local resistance of $99,089. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $100,000 area.

    A less positive picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. Even if the daily bar closes around current prices, not enough energy has been accumulated yet for a further upward move. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $97,000-$100,000 is the more likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the wide channel. If nothing changes by the end of the week, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $98,300 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

