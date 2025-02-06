Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are again dominating buyers, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local resistance of $99,089. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $100,000 area.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. Even if the daily bar closes around current prices, not enough energy has been accumulated yet for a further upward move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $97,000-$100,000 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the wide channel. If nothing changes by the end of the week, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $98,300 at press time.