Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 27

Most coins remain in the red zone; however, there are a few exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.69% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC may have set a local resistance of $86,979. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to drop to the $85,000 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less positive for bulls. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the important area of $90,000.

Until it happens, bears keep controlling the situation on the market.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $89,392 level. If it happens below it and with no long wick, the decline is likely to continue to the $80,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $86,338 at press time.