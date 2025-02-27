Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 27/02/2025 - 13:34
    Has dump of Bitcoin (BTC) ended by now?
    Most coins remain in the red zone; however, there are a few exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.69% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC may have set a local resistance of $86,979. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to drop to the $85,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is less positive for bulls. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the important area of $90,000. 

    Until it happens, bears keep controlling the situation on the market.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $89,392 level. If it happens below it and with no long wick, the decline is likely to continue to the $80,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $86,338 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

