Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 24

Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect local correction of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Sat, 24/02/2024 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is mainly bullish today, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.17% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trading near the local resistance of $51,147. If the daily bar closes near it or even above, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a move to the $51,500 area.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure in terms of the support level at $50,611. If the closure happens far from that mark, one can expect a local bounce back to the $51,500-$52,000 zone soon.

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative. In this case, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

All in all, consolidation in the range of $50,000-$52,000 is the more likely scenario for the next weeks.

Bitcoin is trading at $51,123 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

