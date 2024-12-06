Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 6

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Bitcoin (BTC) started yet?
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 14:10
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers have seized the initiative today, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 4.58% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of the main crypto is closer to the local resistance level than to the support. If the rate gets back to $99,000, one can expect a test of the psychological mark of $100,000 shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the picture remains bullish as the price is near the level of $99,800. If its breakout happens, there is a high chance to see BTC again at $100,000 and above.

    Image by TradingView

    From the mid-term point of view, one should wait until the weekly bar closes. If it happens near $99,800, bulls have chances for an ongoing growth. 

    However, if the false breakout happens, traders may witness a correction move to the $92,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $98,038 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

