Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bearish trend has not arrived on the market yet, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.18% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $96,883. If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the support by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of the main crypto is gathering energy for a further move. As it is far from key levels, traders are unlikely to see any sharp ups or downs.

In this regard, one can expect sideways trading in the zone of $94,000-$97,000 until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the volume has declined, which means BTC might need time to accumulate energy for a further move. Likewise, consolidation in the wide range of $92,000-$98,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $96,011 at press time.