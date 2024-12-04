Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 4

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Bitcoin (BTC) started by now?
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 15:10
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 4
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The bearish trend has not arrived on the market yet, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.18% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $96,883. If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of the main crypto is gathering energy for a further move. As it is far from key levels, traders are unlikely to see any sharp ups or downs.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 3
    Tue, 12/03/2024 - 12:35
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this regard, one can expect sideways trading in the zone of $94,000-$97,000 until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the volume has declined, which means BTC might need time to accumulate energy for a further move. Likewise, consolidation in the wide range of $92,000-$98,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $96,011 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 4, 2024 - 14:53
    DOGE Price Prediction for December 4
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 14:32
    XRP to Hit $3? Key Level to Watch
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Accelerate RWA & Digital Asset Growth: BiFinance Strategic Partnership with Dingyi Group (HK:0508)
    LBank Pulse Focus Reveals Crypto's Evolution, Bridging the Narrative with Insights
    The Binary Holdings Secures $5 Million from ABO Digital to Fuel Expansion of their Decentralised Network Towards One Billion Users by 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 4
    DOGE Price Prediction for December 4
    XRP to Hit $3? Key Level to Watch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD