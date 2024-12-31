Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neither bearish nor bullish at the very end of the year, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 2.2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is breaking the local resistance of $94,532. If the daily bar closes far from it, there is a chance to see a test of the $97,000 area by Jan. 1.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of BTC has once again bounced off the support of $91,760. If the candle closes near $96,000, traders may expect ongoing growth to the $98,000 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less positive.

The volume keeps falling, which means none of the sides has seized the initiative, and there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $95,422 at press time.